Cyrus Mistry accident: Road audit raises concerns over safety hazards

A safety audit of the stretch of road where the former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, died inadvertently has brought up issues of poor maintenance, insufficient signage to direct drivers, and more than two dozen median openings. An international road federation team from India audited the 70-km stretch of NH-48 between Mandor, Maharashtra, and Achhad, Gujarat, for road safety.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}