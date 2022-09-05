Cyrus Mistry death: Last rites to be held tomorrow

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car accident near Mumbai, will be performed on Tuesday at 10 am at Worli crematorium in the city.
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car accident near Mumbai, will be performed on Tuesday at 10 am at Worli crematorium in the city, according to news agency ANI. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.
According to Palghar Police, Mistry along with his three co-passengers was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. The preliminary probe revealed that the four were not wearing seat belts and over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.
Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats, while Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, said police officials.
The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.
While analyzing the footages captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar Police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2.21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," he said. This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.
"Losing life for not wearing a seat belt while travelling in car is so much annoying. Let’s learn from such incidents to wear seatbelt even if one is seated behind," Dr Sudhakar K, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka has tweeted.
