Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

"A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for inspection of the car," he said. Till that time, the car will be kept at the Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane, he said. "After the inspection, the luxury carmaker will give its final report," he said. Mercedes-Benz had sent to Germany the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed, for analysis. Most high-end cars have the Electronic Control Module which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.

