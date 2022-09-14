Cyrus Mistry death:Mercedes team from Honk Kong reaches India to inspect the car

Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on 4 September when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, killing Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandol
A Mercedes team of experts from Hong Kong reached the Mercedes Showroom in Thane for investigation and inspection of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling when he died in a road accident. The Mercedes team will submit its report directly to the Mercedes Benz company.
Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on 4 September when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, killing Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole while the other two occupants of the car Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Mistry was traveling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad when his car hit the divider.
Mercedes in its interim report submitted to the Palghar police last week said Prima facie investigation suggested speeding and "error of judgement" by the driver (Anahita Pandole) caused the car crash
The luxury car maker had also said the team would provide clarifications will cooperate and provide information to the officials wherever required after the Police asked the car manufacturer why the airbags in the SUV car did not open at the time of the accident.
A statement by Mercedes-Benz India read, "As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required. We will continue our ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping our vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies,"
"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry and Mr Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Ms Anahita Pandole and Mr Darius Pandole are recovering,"
Police officials while commenting that such vehicles come out of the plant only after proper testing asked "what is the report of the collision impact of the manufacturer's investigation? Was the steering locked after the collision? Why did the airbags open? Was there any mechanical fault in the vehicle? What was the brake fluid of the car? What was the tire pressure?"
