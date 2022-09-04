Cyrus Mistry death: Police releases details on industrialist's co-passengers

A renowned gynecologist in Mumbai was driving the car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, police said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a fatal car accident near Mumbai on Sunday. The 54-year old died on the spot along with Jahangir Pandole who was also seated int he back seat of the Mercedes car. Mistry and three others were returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident happened.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a fatal car accident near Mumbai on Sunday. The 54-year old died on the spot along with Jahangir Pandole who was also seated int he back seat of the Mercedes car. Mistry and three others were returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident happened.
Latest reports from the Palghar Police suggests that renowned gynecologist from Mumbai was at the driver's seat when the car met with an accident. Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a police official told news agency PTI.
Latest reports from the Palghar Police suggests that renowned gynecologist from Mumbai was at the driver's seat when the car met with an accident. Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a police official told news agency PTI.
The gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official further added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official further added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The accident occurred on the bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry and another person on the spot while two others have been shifted to Gujarat for further treatment," said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.
“The accident occurred on the bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry and another person on the spot while two others have been shifted to Gujarat for further treatment," said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.
News agency PTI quoted an eye witness who said, “A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider". The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: “We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the inured persons. "In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he said.
News agency PTI quoted an eye witness who said, “A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider". The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: “We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the inured persons. "In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he said.
Jahangir Pandole was also killed when the luxury car hit a road divider, while eminent gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jahangir Pandole was also killed when the luxury car hit a road divider, while eminent gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jahangir is the brother of Darius, a former independent director of the Tata Group of companies who had opposed Cyrus Mistry's removal as the chairman.
Jahangir is the brother of Darius, a former independent director of the Tata Group of companies who had opposed Cyrus Mistry's removal as the chairman.
Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cyrus Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mistry had a net worth of nearly $29 billion at the time of his death, making him one of the richest men in India. He was a member of the National Integration Council.
Cyrus Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mistry had a net worth of nearly $29 billion at the time of his death, making him one of the richest men in India. He was a member of the National Integration Council.