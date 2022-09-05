Cyrus Mistry death: What we know about his co-passengers? 10 facts

Cyrus Mistry was accompanied by three other passengers including an eminent gynecologist who was behind the wheel, Dr. Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and Darius's brother Jehangir Pandole.
Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighboring Mumbai. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car.
He was accompanied by three other passengers including an eminent gynecologist who was behind the wheel, Dr. Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and Darius's brother Jehangir Pandole.
Here are 10 points about Cyrus Mistry's co-passengers
1) Cyrus Mistry and the Pandoles had visited the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada on Sunday morning which is first of the eight fire temples of the Zoroastrian religion in the country.
2) At the time of accident, Dr Anahita Pandole was driving the car, Darius Pandole was on the front passenger seat, while Mistry and Jehangir died on the spot during the accident. Dr Anahita and Darius are heavily injured and both are recovering in the hospital.
3) Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were seated on the backseat. Neither of them survived. Mistry died on the spot, while Jehangir died during the transition after he was taken to the hospital.
4) Dr Anahita (55) is a top gynaecologist of Mumbai's Beach Candy Hospital, while Darius Pandole (60) is the MD and CEO of Financial Private Equity. The car was registered in the name of JM Financial.
5) Palghar Police sources said prima facie it looks like the car driver lost control. As per recollection of events by an eyewitness, “A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider."
6) The Mumbai Gynecologist and her husband who suffered injuries in the fatal car accident, will be shifted to a Mumbai hospital today.
7) Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police.
8) Jehangir is the brother of Darius, a former independent director of the Tata Group of companies who had opposed Cyrus Mistry's removal as the chairman.
9) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed.
10) Mistry although a low-profile industrialist, had made news for first being chosen as the chairman of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate at a young age and then being ousted from the position four years later in a boardroom coup in 2016.
