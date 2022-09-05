Mistry accident rekindles seat belt importance, here's what may have happened

Electric vehicles EKA MD posted the video after initial probe revealed that Cyrus Mistry – who died in a car accident on Sunday – was not wearing a seat belt.
With reports of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry not wearing a seat belt and died during the accident on 4 September came to limelight, electric vehicles EKA managing director Dr Sudhir Mehta released a video showing the importance of seat beats even for the travelling passengers.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Mehta wrote, "We were once again morbidly reminded how #seatbelts save lives..front or rear seat, it is paramount for all passengers to wear them. As a seat manufacturer we know the ramifications..its been proved multiple times that #SeatBelts are the principal difference between life & death."
Earlier in the day, initial probe revealed that Mistry – who died in a car accident on Sunday – was not wearing a seat belt.
Meanwhile, Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.
Officials claims that since Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were not wearing the seat belts, the curtain airbags did not open for them.
The police and and the administration are analysing the footage captured by the CCTV cameras near the spot, while the vehicle is being investigated to ascertain if it had any mechanical issues. Also, the forensic team have also collected samples from the accident site, NDTV quoted officials as saying.
