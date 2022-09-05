OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  After Cyrus Mistry’s death in car accident, Anand Mahindra has a request for all of us
Listen to this article

The youngest Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion, Cyrus Mistry, was killed in a horrific car accident on September 4. According to a preliminary inquiry, the former chairman of Tata Sons was not wearing seat belts. Also, the accident might have taken place due the driver's lapse in judgement and excessive speed.

Anand Mahindra has reacted to the said report and asked everyone to follow one thing when they travel by car. He has asked everyone to wear a seat belt “even when in the rear seat of the car".

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry’s death: Shapoorji Pallonji group’s second personal loss in 2022

“I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," the billionaire businessman tweeted.

To this, one person wrote that Mahindra, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, should make sure that cars didn’t start until all seat belts were worn. He said that “big siren to go off when someone removes seat belt when engine is on".

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares his profound take on life

Another user believed that the request was unreasonable. “Then you will need sensor pads under each seat to determine that there is an occupant in the seat. What about when we have 15 passengers in a 5 seater?" he wrote.

One user wrote that he had cancelled his trip from Bangalore to Coimbatore in a cab because the seat belt was not usable. Another user made a similar request to Anand Mahindra. “Also, please consider setting an example by installing an alarm for all seats in Mahindra cars if anybody is not wearing a seatbelt. I understand, the law doesn’t mandate this but a social commitment goes beyond law. Personal pledge is welcome, social pledge is commendable," he wrote.

Also Read: ‘Death certificate for myself’: Anand Mahindra shares hilarious post

According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States, too many American cars have seat belt reminders that are too short or too quiet, making them too simple to ignore. The way American cars alert drivers who forget to fasten their seatbelts needs to change, say highway safety experts.

26 midsize SUV vehicles were put to the IIHS's tougher standards of testing. Only two obtained an excellent grade under our new seatbelt rating standards, so the results weren't particularly outstanding.

Also Read: India overtakes UK to become fifth-largest economy: What analysts are saying

The Audi Q3, Honda CR-V, HR-V and Pilot, and Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse were among the SUVs that scored "Poor" in the test.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment
RELATED STORIES
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a car accident near Mumbai, will be performed on Tuesday. (ANI)

Cyrus Mistry death: Last rites to be held tomorrow

2 min read . 11:22 AM IST
9
Mistry was born to a Parsi family in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, the younger son of Indian billionaire and construction magnate Pallonji Mistry by his wife Patsy Perin Dubash. Both his parents belong to the Zoroastrian faith and have roots in India. (HT)

In pics: All about Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons head who died in a car crash

08:41 AM IST
The crashed car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, was traveling is seen in Palghar district near Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022. Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider on a river bridge in western India, police said. He was 54.  (AP)

Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger killed in car crash not wearing seat belts: Police

2 min read . 08:13 AM IST

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout