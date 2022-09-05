After Cyrus Mistry’s death in car accident, Anand Mahindra has a request for all of us2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Cyrus Mistry was killed in a horrific car accident on September 4. Anand Mahindra has reacted to the demise.
Cyrus Mistry was killed in a horrific car accident on September 4. Anand Mahindra has reacted to the demise.
Listen to this article
The youngest Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion, Cyrus Mistry, was killed in a horrific car accident on September 4. According to a preliminary inquiry, the former chairman of Tata Sons was not wearing seat belts. Also, the accident might have taken place due the driver's lapse in judgement and excessive speed.