The youngest Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion, Cyrus Mistry, was killed in a horrific car accident on September 4. According to a preliminary inquiry, the former chairman of Tata Sons was not wearing seat belts. Also, the accident might have taken place due the driver's lapse in judgement and excessive speed.

Anand Mahindra has reacted to the said report and asked everyone to follow one thing when they travel by car. He has asked everyone to wear a seat belt “even when in the rear seat of the car".

“I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," the billionaire businessman tweeted.

To this, one person wrote that Mahindra, one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, should make sure that cars didn’t start until all seat belts were worn. He said that “big siren to go off when someone removes seat belt when engine is on".

Another user believed that the request was unreasonable. “Then you will need sensor pads under each seat to determine that there is an occupant in the seat. What about when we have 15 passengers in a 5 seater?" he wrote.

One user wrote that he had cancelled his trip from Bangalore to Coimbatore in a cab because the seat belt was not usable. Another user made a similar request to Anand Mahindra. “Also, please consider setting an example by installing an alarm for all seats in Mahindra cars if anybody is not wearing a seatbelt. I understand, the law doesn’t mandate this but a social commitment goes beyond law. Personal pledge is welcome, social pledge is commendable," he wrote.

According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States, too many American cars have seat belt reminders that are too short or too quiet, making them too simple to ignore. The way American cars alert drivers who forget to fasten their seatbelts needs to change, say highway safety experts.

26 midsize SUV vehicles were put to the IIHS's tougher standards of testing. Only two obtained an excellent grade under our new seatbelt rating standards, so the results weren't particularly outstanding.

The Audi Q3, Honda CR-V, HR-V and Pilot, and Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse were among the SUVs that scored "Poor" in the test.