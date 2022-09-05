Cyrus Mistry’s death: Shapoorji Pallonji group’s second personal loss in 20222 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM IST
Cyrus Mistry, the son of Pallonji Mistry, was the youngest scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
The death of Cyrus Mistry, the youngest scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, in a fatal car accident is a double loss for the 157-year-old company as the group patriarch passed away in late June. In 2022, the SP Group has a net worth of nearly $30 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.