The Tata Group expanded under Cyrus' leadership at a CAGR of 12.5%, but their debt increased from ₹1.89 lakh crore to ₹2.29 lakh crore at a slower rate of 9.98%. He left the group with an overall revenue of over $100 billion, which almost nearly doubled during his watch, while the net profit zoomed at a CAGR of 42.3% during this time, demonstrating significantly more efficient operations under his tenure.