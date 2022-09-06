Cyrus Mistry's death triggers debate on road safety in India

CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car moments before it crashed

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have obtained the CCTV footage of the ill-fated Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said, PTI reported. The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole on the spot.