Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be held today at 11 am

Meanwhile, the crash survivors, gynecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius, were on Monday morning shifted by road to a private hospital in Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat where they were taken on Sunday shortly after the accident. Anahita would undergo surgery after her situation improves, a hospital official said. Her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Anahita Pandole (55) has suffered hip fracture while Darius (60) had jaw fractures causing airways obstruction, a doctor said.