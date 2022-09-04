Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains arriving in Mumbai from Palghar

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car and met with an accident at the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, in which he died.
The mortal remains of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry is being taken from Palghar to Mumbai, said police, adding that the vehicle is being inspected.
"We can't say much; will give a report, just inspected the car. Further probe is underway," Motor Vehicle Inspector Manisha More said on 4 September.
Meanwhile, Gynecologist Anahita Pandole who was driving the Mercedes which crashed on a road divider on Sunday and her husband are likely to be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.
Earlier in the day, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car and met with an accident at the Gujarat-Maharashtra border.
“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," the police official told news agency PTI.
Following the demise of Mistry, be it industrialists or politicians expressed their condolences.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others expressed their condolences.
