Cyrus Mistry, the outsider who became part of Tata empire

Maharashtra police official on Sunday said that the former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai. The former Tata Sons chairman was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, the police official said, “the accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Cyrus Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident." The police official further informed that the other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured and all the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, according to news agency PTI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}