New Delhi: Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday opposed mixing of Covishield and Covaxin on which clinical trials have recently been approved by country’s drug regulator.

Poonawalla disfavouring cocktail of two covid-19 vaccines for better efficacy said, “I am against the mixing of two different vaccines. There is no need to mix two different vaccines," he said.

Poonawalla was speaking to reporters at an event organised by Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust in Pune. Poonawalla was also honoured with Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2021.

"If cocktail vaccines are administered and if the result is not good, then SII may say that another vaccine was not good, vice versa, the other company might say that since you mixed Serum's vaccine, it did not give desired results," Poonawalla said adding that efficacy of this approach has not been proven in field trials involving thousands of participants.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last week citing its preprint research had said Immunization with a combination of first dose of Covishield followed by second dose of Covaxin is not only safe but also elicits better immunogenicity.

The programme for immunization against covid-19 in India started with the two vaccines on 16 January. Covishield is the in-country version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, while Covaxin is an inactivated whole virus vaccine (BBV152) developed jointly by ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) and Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

A group of individuals in Uttar Pradesh (18 people) received Covishield as the first dose followed by inadvertent administration of Covaxin as the second dose at an interval of six weeks. Following this ICMR conducted the study on mixing and matching of both vaccines.

The apex biomedical research organization maintained that the findings suggest that immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe, but also elicited better immunogenicity.

India's drug regulator has given approval for a study to be conducted by the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield, official sources said on Wednesday. An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 29 had recommended granting permission for conducting the study. The trial will involve 300 healthy volunteers.

At a time when clinical trials are being conducted on mixing and matching of doses of covid-19 vaccines world over, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert panel this week also warned that such studies require cautious interpretation.

"While these studies are encouraging, they require cautious interpretation given the limited sample sizes and lack of follow up, especially related to safety data, and the uncertain relevance of immunological readouts in relation to clinical impact," the WHO panel said in its interim statement.

During the media interaction Poonawalla also talked about Covovax, another Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by SII in India. He said that there are some issues between the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Novavax are preventing Covovax from getting launched before October.

“We can’t launch Novavax’s vaccine unless we get a license to launch it. The parent American company has some issues with the USFDA, which should be cleared by the end of October. We will get the license only when the company gets one from the FDA. We are trying to obtain the license ahead of the parent company, but it’s an uphill task," he told reporters.

Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO and son of Cyrus Poonawalla had earlier said that he is hopeful that Covovax will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022.

