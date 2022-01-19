Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Czech anti-vaccine singer dies after deliberate infection

Czech anti-vaccine singer dies after deliberate infection

Hana Horka, who was the vocalist for the band Asonance, died on Sunday at the age of 57, according to her son Jan Rek.
1 min read . 10:12 PM IST AFP

  • Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities as well as for travel and for visiting bars and restaurants in the EU member state, which is facing a soaring Covid count.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An anti-vax Czech folk singer has died after she deliberately contracted Covid to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her to visit the sauna and theatre, her family said.

An anti-vax Czech folk singer has died after she deliberately contracted Covid to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her to visit the sauna and theatre, her family said.

Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities as well as for travel and for visiting bars and restaurants in the EU member state, which is facing a soaring Covid count.

Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities as well as for travel and for visiting bars and restaurants in the EU member state, which is facing a soaring Covid count.

Hana Horka, who was the vocalist for the band Asonance, died on Sunday at the age of 57, according to her son Jan Rek.

Hana Horka, who was the vocalist for the band Asonance, died on Sunday at the age of 57, according to her son Jan Rek.

She voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son, both vaccinated, caught it before Christmas, Rek told public radio iRozhlas.cz.

She voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son, both vaccinated, caught it before Christmas, Rek told public radio iRozhlas.cz.

"She decided to continue to live normally with us and preferred to catch the disease than to get vaccinated," he said on Monday.

"She decided to continue to live normally with us and preferred to catch the disease than to get vaccinated," he said on Monday.

Two days before her death, Horka took to social media to say: "I survived... It was intense."

Two days before her death, Horka took to social media to say: "I survived... It was intense."

"So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert... and an urgent trip to the sea," she added.

"So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert... and an urgent trip to the sea," she added.

Rek blamed the death on a local anti-vax movement, saying its leaders had convinced his mother against vaccination and thus had "blood on their hands".

Rek blamed the death on a local anti-vax movement, saying its leaders had convinced his mother against vaccination and thus had "blood on their hands".

"I know exactly who influenced her... It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family," Rek said.

"I know exactly who influenced her... It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family," Rek said.

"It wasn't just total disinformation but also views on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection," he added.

"It wasn't just total disinformation but also views on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection," he added.

The country of 10.7 million people announced more than 20,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday.

The country of 10.7 million people announced more than 20,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!