DA hike declared for govt employees, pensioners in this state as I-Day bonanza

DA hike declared for govt employees, pensioners in this state as I-Day bonanza1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
This announcement will extend financial benefit to the tune of ₹450 crore to the employees and pensioners in the hilly state
State government employees and pensioners in Himachal Pradesh will receive a six per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA). The move was announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.
The decision to hike dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners will incur financial impact of ₹450 crore on the state exchequer. The raise will be implemented retrospectively from July 1.
CM Thakur also announced increase in subsidy on edible oils for Below Poverty Line (BPL) as well as Above Poverty Line (APL) families for the next four months. For BPL cardholders, the subsidy has been raised from ₹10 per litre to ₹30 per litre, and for APL cardholders from ₹5 to ₹10 per litre. This would benefit over 18.71 lakh cardholders of the state.
Thakur also granted ₹15 crore to Municipal Corporation Mandi to complete development projects.
CM Thakur hoisted the national flag and took the salute from the contingents of State Police, Home Guards SSB and ITBP.
