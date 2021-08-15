DA hike declared for govt employees, pensioners in this state as I-Day bonanza

CM Thakur also announced increase in subsidy on edible oils for Below Poverty Line (BPL) as well as Above Poverty Line (APL) families for the next four months. For BPL cardholders, the subsidy has been raised from ₹10 per litre to ₹30 per litre, and for APL cardholders from ₹5 to ₹10 per litre. This would benefit over 18.71 lakh cardholders of the state.