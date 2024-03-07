The Union Cabinet approved six major decisions on Wednesday. One of them is a "gift to women for tomorrow's International Women's Day", said Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Here are these six decisions approved the Centre at a meeting on Wednesday:

1. For the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the government approved the continuation of a targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year. Beneficiaries can avail of this scheme starting April 1, 2024, till March 31, 2025. "The total expenditure for this will be ₹12,000 crores," said Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the cabinet has approved six major decisions. The first is a gift to women for tomorrow's International Women's Day. We have approved the continuation of targeted subsidy of Rs. 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2024-25."

2. The Union Cabinet approved a hike in Dearness Allowance to government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4 percent. The new rate will be effective from January 1, 2024, and will represent an increase of 4 percent over the existing rate of 46 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension. Tap here for more details on DA hike

3. The Cabinet approved a comprehensive national-level 'India AI Mission' with an outlay of ₹10,371.92 crore for five years. A press note from the Cabinet said that the India AI mission will work in furtherance to the vision of Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India. Tap here for more details on India AI Mission

4. The government raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute by ₹285 to ₹5,335 per quintal for 2024-25. "This would ensure a return of 64.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of raw jute for 2024-25 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19," a government press release said.

5. The Cabinet Committee on Security cleared proposals to buy 34 new ALH Dhruv helicopters for the Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard. "The Indian Army will get 25 of these choppers while the Indian Coast Guard will get nine of them. These choppers would be built indigenously by public sector firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited," Defence officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

6. The Cabinet approved ₹10,037-crore scheme to promote industrialisation in Northeast region. "The proposed scheme envisages approximately 2180 applications, and it is anticipated that direct employment opportunities of about 83,000 will be generated during the scheme period. A significant number of indirect employment is also expected to be generated," a press note said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!