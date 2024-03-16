DA hike news: Chhattisgarh announces 4% hike in dearness allowance for state employees
After Karnataka, Tripura, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, the Chhattisgarh government has also announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA).
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government officials in the state. This came ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in April or May this year.
