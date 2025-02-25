DA Hike News: Maharashtra govt announces 12% hike in dearness allowance for state employees

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 12 per cent under the unrevised pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, effective from July 1, 2024.

This substantial hike raises the DA from 443 per cent to 455per cent of the basic pay, providing a welcome relief from the rising cost of living.

The decision includes the payment of arrears from July 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, which will be disbursed along with the February 2025 salary, as per a Government Resolution (GR).

The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department.

The existing procedures and provisions regarding DA disbursement will continue to apply in the future, the GR stated.

The expenditure on the revised DA will be met from the budgetary provisions allocated under the respective salary and allowance heads for government employees, the order said.

For grant-in-aid institutions and Zilla Parishad employees, the expenditure will be booked under the sub-heads specified for their financial assistance.

Meanwhile, a Financial Express report, citing people in the know stated that the All-India CPI-IW for December 2024 suggests a 2% increase in DA for central government employees in January 2025, bringing it to 55.98% under the 7th Pay Commission.

Jharkhand govt hikes DA of employees by 7% The Jharkhand government, 18 February, approved a 7-per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees, effective from July 1 last year.

Under the sixth central pay commission, the employees would be receiving DA of 246 per cent (of the basic pay) from the existing 239 per cent, he said.

The proposal was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The dearness relief to pensioners under the sixth pay commission was also increased by 7 percentage points to 246 per cent.

West Bengal Announces 4% DA Hike On 12 February, West Bengal Finance Minister announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

The Trinamool Congress government-led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee presented its last full-fledged budget before the 2026 assembly elections, with a strong emphasis on social welfare and women empowerment.