DA Hike News: Uttarakhand announces 3% increase in Dearness Allowance for employees ahead of Diwali

DA Hike News: In a good news for employees, the Uttarakhand government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for employees and pensioners, a statement has said.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 3 per cent DA hike for employees and pensioners of the state government.

The news comes a day ahead of Diwali, which falls on September 20.

The Uttarakhand DA hike will be applicable to employees and pensioners of ocal bodies and state government public sector undertakings, the CMO said in its statement.