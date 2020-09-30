DA hike suspension order hasn't been withdrawn, clarifies Centre

NEW DELHI : A viral message claiming that the central government has withdrawn its earlier order to suspend dearness allowance hike is doing the rounds on social media. However, the Centre on Wednesday clarified that no new order has been passed with regards to the suspension of the DA hike.

The government’s Twitter handle, which goes by the name PIB fact check, called out the fake message saying that April’s order has not been withdrawn, though there are several claims around it.

“A headline has been morphed on a request letter written to the finance minister claiming that the Centre has taken back its order in DA cut. This headline is fake. The letter was written in May 2020. Centre has not taken any such decision," the PIB fact check handle tweeted.

दावा: @FinMinIndia को लिखे गए एक अनुरोध पत्र पर अलग से हेडलाइन जोड़कर यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने DA कटौती की घोषणा वापस ले ली है। #PIBFactCheck: यह हेडलाइन फर्जी है। यह अनुरोध पत्र मई 2020 में लिखा गया था। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/W6vOvGB1E2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 30, 2020

The employees and pensioners of the government receive DA, which compensates for rising inflation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

First Covid impact on central govt employees

Back in April this year, the central government had suspended disbursement of increased dearness allowance to its employees and pensioners announced and decided to freeze the next two hikes as well because of the strain on its finances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of the freeze, it was announced that the central govt employees and pensioners will not receive the new rates, (21%) of DA, which they were supposed to get from 1 January, 2020. The rate of DA was hiked from the current 17% to 21% in March. It was also announced that no arrears will be paid from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The DA rate will be again revised on July 1, taking into account of the previous hikes.

“It has been decided that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners due from 1st January 2020 shall not be paid. The additional instalment of Dearness allowance and Dearness relief due from 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2020 shall not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates will continue to be paid," the 23rd April order had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via