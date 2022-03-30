The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 34% Dearness Allowance (DA) to the central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners. The decision to increase the DA by 3% will be effective 1 January, 2022.

The new rate of dearness allowance will now be 34% from 31% earlier.

That increase in DA is per the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th central pay commission.

How to calculate DA

The DA will be calculated on the basis of the All India Consumer Price Index for the months of 2021.

The DA for central government employees was earlier calculated based on the consumer price index with the base year 2001. The government replaced it with a new consumer price index with the base year 2016 to calculate the DA from September 2020.

This linking factor will be used to determine Dearness Allowance of Central Government Employees and Pensioners. Consumer Price Index with base 2016=100 for the month of January 2021, which is 118.2, can be converted to CPI with base 2001=100 by multiplying it to the linking factor.

DA with effect from 1st January 2022 =[(340+343+344+346+347+350+354+354+355+360+362+361)/12]-(261.4)X100/261.4]

DA hike calculation: How much your salary will increase

If a central government staff gets ₹18,000 every month, the DA in his salary will increase by 3%. With 34% DA, the employee will see a jump of ₹6,120 in the monthly salary.

The DA is linked to the basic salary. So, a hike in DA will also increase the the monthly provident fund (PF) and gratuity amount of the central government employees.

Here are 5 things to know about the DA hike

1. The Cabinet announced the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be ₹9,544.50 crore per annum. The new rate will be applicable from 1 January, 2022, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

2. "This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," the Cabinet said.

3. The hike in DA will benefit about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

4. Dearness Allowance means an allowance paid by the government to its employees as well as pensioners to curb the impact of inflation.

5. The government had temporarily halted these allowances in 2020 due to a shortfall in revenue collection after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy.

