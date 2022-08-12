Dabur's Amit Burman resigns as Chairman

Amit took on the responsibilities as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices. Amit stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. He was then appointed the Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He took charge as the Chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019.