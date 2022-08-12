Dabur's Amit Burman resigns as Chairman

Dabur's Amit Burman resigns as Chairman1 min read . 12 Aug 2022
- Amit Burman will continue as Non-Executive Director of Dabur
Fast moving consumer goods company Dabur India Ltd on Friday informed that Amit Burman has resigned as the Chairman of the company. with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022. Though, Burman will continue as Non-Executive Director.
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have on 11th August, 2022, approved following changes in the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the company. 1. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Amit Burman from the post of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022," Dabur announced in an exchange filing.
Meanwhile, Dabur said its board has approved the appointment of Mohit Burman, who is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from August 11, 2022.
Further, the board has also approved the appointment of Saket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. August 11, 2022.
Amit took on the responsibilities as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices. Amit stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. He was then appointed the Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He took charge as the Chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019.
Dabur's net profit was flat at ₹441 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹438 crore in the year-ago period. Its operating revenue rose 8% to ₹2,822 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹2,612 crore in the year earlier.
