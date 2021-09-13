Dabur India initiates mobile vaccine drive in Uttarakhand villages

NEW DELHI : To help the government in its fight against the covid 19 pandemic, Dabur India Ltd has, in collaboration with the district administration of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, launched ‘vaccination on wheels', a door-to-door vaccination campaign to cover 21 villages in Rudrapur and Gadarpur blocks in the state.

The week-long drive will reach covid 19 vaccines to villagers’ homes with the aim of assisting the state government in increasing the immunization penetration and vaccinate all adults in the region.

“A special vehicle has been designed, which will travel to different villages in Rudrapur and Gadarpur blocks of Udham Singh Nagar district to vaccinate priority groups, including senior citizens and the specially-abled individuals," said A. Sudhakar, head of CSR, at Dabur India Ltd.

He said a number of villagers were finding it difficult to go to a vaccination centre. So the mobile vehicle will offer vaccination facilities at their doorstep. The initiative will see 150 people getting vaccinated per day. The vehicle will cover 10 villages in Rudrapur block and 12 villages in Gadarpur block under this drive.

An ayurvedic and natural health and wellness company, Dabur India has seen its products get traction during the pandemic with people becoming more health conscious and looking to boost their immunity. The company’s FMCG portfolio, including chyawanprash, honey and Dabur Honitus has performed well during this period.

With covid 19 emerging as one of the biggest global crises of recent times, Dabur India Ltd realigned its CSR strategy to focus on fighting the pandemic and rolling out initiatives aimed at providing relief to covid 19 patients, front line police, health and sanitation workers, migrant workers and community members. More recently, the company has lent support to various dedicated covid care centres and also helped distressed families by providing them with groceries and vegetables, nutrition and healthcare products and face masks to tide over the troubled times.

