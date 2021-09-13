Dabur India initiates mobile vaccine drive in Uttarakhand villages

With covid 19 emerging as one of the biggest global crises of recent times, Dabur India Ltd realigned its CSR strategy to focus on fighting the pandemic and rolling out initiatives aimed at providing relief to covid 19 patients, front line police, health and sanitation workers, migrant workers and community members. More recently, the company has lent support to various dedicated covid care centres and also helped distressed families by providing them with groceries and vegetables, nutrition and healthcare products and face masks to tide over the troubled times.