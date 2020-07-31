New Delhi: The adage that not all superheroes wear capes seems apt for Coonoor-based 65-year-old retired postman D. Sivan. His is an inspiring story that came to light when IAS Supriya Sahu, currently posted in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, tweeted about how Sivan walked 15km every day for 35 years to deliver post in the most remote parts of the hills. The tweet went viral and Dabur India decided to create a campaign to celebrate his journey through a short film.

Postman D. Sivan walked 15 kms everyday through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor.Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs,crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week-Dinamalar,Hindu pic.twitter.com/YY1fIoB2jj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 8, 2020

The film D Sivan: The Man Who Walked Earth begins with Sivan introducing himself to the viewers. As the video progresses, he takes the viewer through his daily routine, which includes the remarkable feat of walking 15km each day, not on paved roads or jogging tracks but through plantations and deep jungles where he often came across wild animals.

The picturesque landscape of Coonoor, coupled with Sivan’s childlike enthusiasm, makes the film full of positivity and ends up promoting the importance of walking.

However, excessive walking at a certain age can result in a number of joint and muscular injuries, and it is important to take this into account, said Durga Prasad, marketing head-ayurveda ethicals, Dabur India Ltd.

“With our tribute to Sivan, we wish to take this cause (benefits of walking) further and also raise awareness around walking-related stress injuries which while common are not spoken about much," he added.

“In an age where we groan and pull out our phone to book a cab at the mention of walking to the nearby market, such a feat just felt unimaginable. We realized that Sivan would have covered at least 50,000km over the course of his service, which is the equivalent of going around the earth. Hence came the idea of telling the story of the ‘man who walked the earth’," said Kapil Ohri, digital marketing head at Dabur India Ltd.

The video also shows Dabur’s topical ayurvedic medicine oil for joint pain in the end. Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer at ad agency Bang In The Middle, said that Dabur has managed to turn a topical subject into a brand content piece.

“The good thing of doing a content piece is that one doesn’t need the brand integration to happen like in case of traditional ads. I think the final frame where the brand salutes the spirit of walking does what a smart piece of content should ideally do," he added.

