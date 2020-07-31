Dabur pays tribute to Coonoor's retired postman D. Sivan

“In an age where we groan and pull out our phone to book a cab at the mention of walking to the nearby market, such a feat just felt unimaginable. We realized that Sivan would have covered at least 50,000km over the course of his service, which is the equivalent of going around the earth. Hence came the idea of telling the story of the ‘man who walked the earth’," said Kapil Ohri, digital marketing head at Dabur India Ltd.