Dabur profit slips 0.5% in Q4

New Delhi: Dabur India on Thursday reported a 0.5% dip in quarterly profit as higher costs during the quarter hurt margins.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 31 March grew 6.4% at ₹2,677.8 crore, up from ₹2,517.8 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Dabur ended the quarter with the company reported volume case growth of 11% year-on-year.
During the quarter—operating environment remained challenging during the quarter, said the company’s top management. However, green shoots emerged towards the end of the quarter. Dabur India sells hair oils, packaged juices, shampoo and toothpaste products.
“We have seen some positive growth emerging in the later part of the fourth quarter. This positive volume growth is mainly driven by the food basket; while home and personal care and OTC categories continue to report volume decline. Rural markets have continued to lag urban on account of high inflation and downgrading by consumers. Having said that silver lining for the year has been the performance of the new age channels and some green shoots which are emerging in the rural markets towards the end of the quarter, indicating early signs of revival in demand," Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India Ltd’s Chief Executive Officer said during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.
During the quarter EBITDA declined by 9.6% year-on-year; gross margins contracted by 163bps year-on-year but improved 30bps sequentially to 45.8%. Total expenses during the quarter grew 12.1%.
Food segment revenues grew by 44.8% during the quarter. The company’s healthcare business reported 0.63% jump in revenues during the quarter. The vertical includes brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash and honey etc.
Dabur continues to navigate difficult inflationary environment while also growing market share in key categories, said Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd. Gross margins remain under pressure with a decline of 271bps year-on-year 45.8%. We expect inflationary pressure to remain in the near term which will lead to delay in margin recovery, Aggarwal said.
Malhotra said during the year the company faced high inflation, which was partly mitigated by price increases to the tune of 6%. “Consumer promotions were offered to soften the impact of price hikes on consumption, which resulted in flattish value-weighted Volumes for both the fourth quarter and the year. This 11% case growth has helped increase the penetration and market share of our brands across categories in line with our ‘Ghar Ghar Dabur’ strategy," he added.
Meanwhile, commenting on the company’s foods and beverages segment Malhotra said the company’s aim is to double the business over the next five to six years. “The food and beverage portfolio which I think is in the range of roughly ₹1,700 crore should easily in the next five-to-six years time double. I think the 18-19% growth has gone nowhere. So we are looking around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crores in next five years time for our food and beverage vertical which today is at ₹1,700 crore," he said during the company’s earnings call.
During the year the company acquired a majority stake in Badshah Masala for ₹587.52 crore. To be sure, the company also sells foods under its Hommade brand.
Dabur declared a final dividend of ₹2.70 per equity share having face value of ₹1 each (i.e., 270%) for the FY 2022-23. The company ended FY2022-23 with a consolidated revenue of ₹11,529.9 crore, up 5.9 % from ₹10,888.7 crore in the last fiscal. Net profit for the full year stood at ₹1,707.1 crore.
