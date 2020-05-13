Dabur to conduct clinical study to assess if Chyawanprash can prevent covid-19

NEW DELHI: India’s largest ayurvedic consumer goods firm Dabur India has launched clinical trials to assess whether its flagship product Chyawanprash can boost immunity against the covid-19.

The open-label, randomised trial, which will be conducted at five sites across India over 6-8 months, will see whether Chyawanprash can prevent the fatal respiratory disease or reduce the severity of it, according to information provided by the Union government’s clinical trial registry.

From the five Ayurvedic hospitals included as sites for the trial, the company has so far received approval for the ethics committee of the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur, Parul Ayurveda Hospital in Vadodara and Sumatibhai Shah Ayurved Mahavidyalaya in Pune, while applications for one institute each in Vadodara and Mumbai await approval.

“As the country’s foremost Science-based Ayurveda company, Dabur has initiated this controlled study to identify and establish the benefits of Dabur Chyawanprash on preventing COVID-19. This would assess not just the preventive aspects of Dabur Chyawanprash, but also its effect on recovery from COVID and reducing the severity of COVID infection on individuals who become positive during the course of study," Dabur India chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra told Mint in a statement.

The study comes on the back of the Ministry of AYUSH last month recommending the use of Chyawanprash, apart from herbal products like teas and spices, to boost immunity.

As per the trial protocol, 600 healthy people between the age of 5 and 70 will be selected uniformly across cities and divided into two groups of 300 each based on a computer-generated randomisation, one of the officials involved in the trial told Mint, on condition of anonymity.

The control group will be given one cup of milk daily, as per the registry, while the other will be given one or half teaspoon of Chyawanprash twice a day, depending whether they are an adult or child, followed by a glass of milk.

Patients will be monitored every 15 days over a period of three months, and investigators will assess for incidence of covid-19 in subjects taking Chyawanprash and those that do not over that period. The secondary outcome of the trial would be measured in terms of the duration and severity of the covid-19 if it occurs in the patient and to see whether those taking the product recover quickly.

“There are two potential flaws in the study. The first is the blinding of the trial. Since it is an open label trial, where patients and investigators both know where Chyawanprash is being administered or not, biases can creep in. A simple way to solve this would be to give a dummy product that looks and tastes similar to Chyawanprash to the control group and either single blind or double blinded trial being conducted using it," Sumit Ray, chairperson for critical care medicine at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, told Mint.

Ray said that the small sample size of just 600 subjects is another flaw of the study, especially considering that covid-19 has infected a very small proportion of the population. That has to be increased.

“The method of randomization has also not been mentioned. Would it be randomization at the individual patient level or block randomization as that could also cause certain discrepancies in reducing bias," Ray said.

Another source, aware of the trial, admitted that the study was slightly flawed, but said the company was trying to complete the trial fast considering the increasing spread of the fatal respiratory disease.

Dabur, along with various state governments and Ministry of AYUSH, is also conducting clinical studies for prophylaxis and management of covid-19 and has supplied Guduchi Ghanvati (giloy tablets), Ashwagandha tablets and Chyawanprash for these, Malhotra said.

