Dabur's Gaurav Burman invests in mental health startup

Dabur's Gaurav Burman invests in mental health startup1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:08 PM IST
- Burman has picked up a 7.5% stake in Mitsu, which offers guided self-therapy programs
New Delhi: Gaurav Burman, director of Dabur International, has acquired a 7.5% stake in Mitsu, a mental health tech startup that offers guided self-therapy programs. He has also joined the board of Mitsu, which is registered as Metacog Health Private Limited.
"Mental health is an extremely important issue and affects most of us at some stage in our lives. Mitsu has developed a science-based approach to helping those who feel anxious or depressed in a novel, confidential and affordable manner. I have been a firm believer in Mitsu from the very beginning, as early as its concept stage. This investment is part of my mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovative and people-centered solutions," said Burman, who is also director of Burman Hospitality, which operates fast-food chain Taco Bell in India.
Mitsu's guided self-therapy app was launched in May 2023 on both iOS and Android. The company was founded by Amit Singh, former CEO, 3M India. Singh has previously been on the board of Burman Hospitality.
The company is also backed by investors such as Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh (founders of DMI Finance) and Harpreet Singh Grover (who founded and exited CoCubes).