Dabur's Gaurav Burman invests in mental health startup

"Mental health is an extremely important issue and affects most of us at some stage in our lives. Mitsu has developed a science-based approach to helping those who feel anxious or depressed in a novel, confidential and affordable manner. I have been a firm believer in Mitsu from the very beginning, as early as its concept stage. This investment is part of my mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovative and people-centered solutions," said Burman, who is also director of Burman Hospitality, which operates fast-food chain Taco Bell in India.