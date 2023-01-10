DAC approves capital procurement proposals worth 4,276 crore

DAC approves capital procurement proposals worth ₹4,276 crore1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
NEW DELHI :The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to ₹4,276 crore.
All the three proposals - two of the Indian Army and one of the Indian Navy - are under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.
“The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of Helina anti-tank guided missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)," the ministry said in a statement.
This missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threats. “Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army," it added.
The DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by DRDO.
“In view of the recent developments along the Northern borders there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems which are man portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain," the ministry said.
“Procurement of VSHORAD, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen the Air Defence capabilities," it added.
“Further, the DAC granted approval for procurement of Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and next generation missile vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian Navy," it said.
“With their induction, these ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy’s warships and merchant vessels," the ministry added.
