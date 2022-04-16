This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yesterday three coaches of Dadar- Puducherry Express derailed but there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident
According to the Central Railway, seven trains have been cancelled on April 16, 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai on Friday night, the Central Railway has announced the changes in the schedule of several trains.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai on Friday night, the Central Railway has announced the changes in the schedule of several trains.
According to the Central Railways, seven trains have been cancelled on April 16, 2022. These include:
According to the Central Railways, seven trains have been cancelled on April 16, 2022. These include:
12110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express
11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express
11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express
02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special
02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special
12124 Pune -Mumbai Deccan Queen
12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen
Further five trains have been short terminated on April 16. These include:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
12110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express
11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express
11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express
02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special
02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special
12124 Pune -Mumbai Deccan Queen
12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen
Further five trains have been short terminated on April 16. These include:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
10112 Mandagaon-Mumbai Mandovi Express short terminated at Panvel and will run as 10103 Mumbai-Madgaon Express JCO on Saturday.
12112 Amravati-Mumbai Expressshort terminated at Dadar
12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express short terminated at Thane
12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express short terminated at Nashik Road and will run as 12139
17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express JCO short terminated at Manmad.
17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express JCO April 16 as 17611 is short terminated at Manmad
Central Railways update on the rescheduling of the trains:
10112 Mandagaon-Mumbai Mandovi Express short terminated at Panvel and will run as 10103 Mumbai-Madgaon Express JCO on Saturday.
12112 Amravati-Mumbai Expressshort terminated at Dadar
12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express short terminated at Thane
12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express short terminated at Nashik Road and will run as 12139
17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express JCO short terminated at Manmad.
17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express JCO April 16 as 17611 is short terminated at Manmad
Central Railways update on the rescheduling of the trains:
Train 22105 Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express (departure 5.10 hours) JCO April 16 at 9:30 hrs
Train 22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express (departure 5.50 hours) JCO April 16 at 10:30 hours
Train 22105 Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express (departure 5.10 hours) JCO April 16 at 9:30 hrs
Train 22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express (departure 5.50 hours) JCO April 16 at 10:30 hours
Yesterday three coaches of Dadar- Puducherry Express derailed but there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident. The incident took place a day before the 169th anniversary of the first run of a passenger train in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yesterday three coaches of Dadar- Puducherry Express derailed but there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident. The incident took place a day before the 169th anniversary of the first run of a passenger train in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express was entering on DOWN fast line from platform 7 of the Dadar Terminus, when the CSMT-Gadag Express, departed around 9.30 pm, dashed it from the rear side on a crossing.
The Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express was entering on DOWN fast line from platform 7 of the Dadar Terminus, when the CSMT-Gadag Express, departed around 9.30 pm, dashed it from the rear side on a crossing.
A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed that the coaches of the two express trains brushed against each other before the derailment. Some passengers can also be heard alerting each other while this happens. Shivaji Sutar, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway, said that relief trains had been sent to the site. The traffic on the Up and Down slow line, which was suspended for some time for safety reasons, had been restored.
A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed that the coaches of the two express trains brushed against each other before the derailment. Some passengers can also be heard alerting each other while this happens. Shivaji Sutar, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway, said that relief trains had been sent to the site. The traffic on the Up and Down slow line, which was suspended for some time for safety reasons, had been restored.
This was the second derailment on the Central Railway section this month. Earlier, the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) had derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on April 3, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This was the second derailment on the Central Railway section this month. Earlier, the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) had derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on April 3, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first passenger train in India (and Asia) ran between Mumbai and Thane on April 16, 1853. The Indian Railway thus enters into its 170th year of service from Saturday.
The first passenger train in India (and Asia) ran between Mumbai and Thane on April 16, 1853. The Indian Railway thus enters into its 170th year of service from Saturday.