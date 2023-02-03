DA&FW, DIL join hands to improve food security & double farmer’s income
Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare signed an agreement with University of Chicago's Development Innovation Lab (DIL) to explore opportunities related to rise in farmers income, food security, climate change
Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has entered into a partnership with The Development Innovation Lab (DIL) at the University of Chicago to explore the opportunities to harness innovation to improve food security, address climate change, and allow farmers to increase their incomes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×