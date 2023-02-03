Home / News / India /  DA&FW, DIL join hands to improve food security & double farmer’s income
Back

DA&FW, DIL join hands to improve food security & double farmer’s income

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 07:37 PM IST Staff Writer
To address issues related to rise in farmers income, food security, climate change, DA&FW has entered into an agreement with Development Innovation Lab, Chicago University (PhotoL PTI)Premium
To address issues related to rise in farmers income, food security, climate change, DA&FW has entered into an agreement with Development Innovation Lab, Chicago University (PhotoL PTI)

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare signed an agreement with University of Chicago's Development Innovation Lab (DIL) to explore opportunities related to rise in farmers income, food security, climate change

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has entered into a partnership with The Development Innovation Lab (DIL) at the University of Chicago to explore the opportunities to harness innovation to improve food security, address climate change, and allow farmers to increase their incomes.

The partnership will look into innovation opportunities related to agriculture and food security in the context of climate change, in the present scenario of experiencing a rise in extreme temperatures, floods, and droughts, as well as changes to the monsoon system.

“Innovations in digital services, weather forecasts, and soil health management could help farmers adapt to these shocks and improve their livelihoods, while improving environmental sustainability of agriculture," the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

DIL will assist DA&FW in its efforts to identify, develop, test, and refine innovations in these and other priority areas, to support India’s small holder farmers.

Secretary (A&FW) Manoj Ahuja expressed happiness over the signing of MoU with DIL and felt that this would immensely help the small and marginal farmers in addressing the challenges of climate change and increasing farm productivity.

The Development Innovation Lab (DIL) uses the tools of economics to develop innovations with the potential to benefit millions of people in low- and middle-income countries.

The DIL, founded by Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer, University Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago, and 2019 co-recipient of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, was represented by the University of Chicago Trust in India during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

