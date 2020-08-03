India's COVID-19 tally reached 18,03,695 today, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 11,86,203, including 40,574 in past 24 hours. according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 65.76%.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

771 patients succumbed to ooronavirus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 38135.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

"Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and State/UT governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline health and other workers and COVID-19 warriors across sectors have ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573. This has now increased to 6,06,846.

Globally, coronavirus cases has reached 1.80 crore while death toll has gone up to 6.88 lakh. India has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

The pandemic is now adding a million infections every four days across the world, prompting more lockdowns.

White House coronavirus task force head Deborah Birx said the pandemic is in a “new phase" as it spreads across U.S. rural and urban areas.

Meanwhile in India, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via