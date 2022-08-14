Daily Covid-19 cases below 15,000 mark, India logs 14,092 new infections1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM IST
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,16,861.
After witnessing upward journey in daily Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday recorded 14,092 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,16,861.