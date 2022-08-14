After witnessing upward journey in daily Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday recorded 14,092 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,16,861.

The data also shows that 16,454 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,36,09,566. The recovery rate is 98.54%, while the daily and weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.69% and 4.57% respectively.

A total of 28,01,457 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours under the nationwide drive, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported more than 2,000 Covid cases for the 11th consecutive day. The city reported 2,031 new cases with a positivity rate of 12.34%, according to the daily health bulletin. On Friday, the national capital logged 2,136 cases and 10 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 15.02%, while it reported 2,726 infections on Thursday.

In Delhi, Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is the dominant variant at present. According to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, Covid reinfection has increased in the city because as BA 2.75 sub-variant can escape the immunity and can infect people who took the vaccine earlier.

The usual symptoms are sore throat, running nose, low-grade fever, headache, and body ache, the doctor said. He also suggested people take the third dose soon as due to the prior vaccine, the severity of the disease can be reduced.

The Union Government has also directed seven states--Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--reporting a surge of covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination, especially the administration of free precautionary doses for all above 18 years of age.