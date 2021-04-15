Cases  cross  200,000; Delhi orders weekend curfew to bend curve

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 67% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44% of the total active caseload of the country. Further, India’s national covid recovery rate has slipped to 88% from almost 99% at one time. India also reported 1,038 deaths in the past 24 hours. Ten states account for 82% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (278). Chhattisgarh follows with 120 daily deaths. Odisha announced a night curfew across the state.