Home >News >India >Daily COVID-19 infections fall under 600 in TN
Daily COVID-19 infections fall under 600 in TN

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 08:49 PM IST PTI

Of the 589 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, Chennai logged 164 while the rest was scattered across other districts

Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw a drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases as 589 people tested positive for the deadly virus, pushing the tally to 8.30 lakh in the state while the toll surged to 12,264 with 7 more deaths.

Of the 589 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the state capital logged 164 while the rest was scattered across other districts. As many as 20 districts added new cases in single digits while 33 reported 'nil' deaths in the last 24 hours. Among the seven fatalities reported, three hail from Chennai, two from neighbouring Thiruvallur and one each from Chengalpet and Virudhunagar, respectively

A 59-year-old man from the city, was the only individual to succumb 'without' any pre-existing morbidity or chronic diseases. Two of the deceased were women, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

