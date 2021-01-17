Daily COVID-19 infections fall under 600 in TN

Of the 589 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the state capital logged 164 while the rest was scattered across other districts. As many as 20 districts added new cases in single digits while 33 reported 'nil' deaths in the last 24 hours. Among the seven fatalities reported, three hail from Chennai, two from neighbouring Thiruvallur and one each from Chengalpet and Virudhunagar, respectively

