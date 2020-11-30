Daily Covid-19 tally below 500 in Odisha after nearly 5 months: Naveen Patnaik

The daily coronavirus cases dipped below 500-mark in Odisha for the first time after four and half months. State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to share the positive news. "Glad to share Odisha has recorded daily positive cases of less than 500 for first time since 16 Jul. Appreciate hard work & sacrifice of our #CovidWarriors for helping #Odisha fight back against the pandemic. Yet, lets not be complacent & remember #mask is the best #vaccine still," Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload on Monday surged to 3,18,725, after 418 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,739, a health department official said.

Of the 418 new cases, 241 were reported from various quarantine centres and 177 detected during contact tracing.

Sundergarh recorded the maximum number of new cases at 41, followed by Angul at 34 and Mayurbhanj at 32.

Odisha currently has 5,677 active cases, while as many as 3,11,256 people have so far recovered from the disease. The positivity rate stands at 5.4 per cent.

Over 59 lakh samples have been examined in the state, including 41,371 on Sunday.