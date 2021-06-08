India reported 86,498 new COVID-19 cases and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 68 days.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,89,09,975.

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,82,282 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 2,73,41,462. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the country stands at 13,03,702.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 3,51,309.

As many as 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested in the country up to June 8 including 18,73,485 samples tested on Monday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

More than 23.61 crore (23,61,98,726) COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive.

