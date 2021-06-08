Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Daily covid cases in India fall below 1 lakh for first time in over 2 months

Daily covid cases in India fall below 1 lakh for first time in over 2 months

Premium
New Delhi: A metro train runs on its tracks in the backdrop of a Hanuman temple after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Livemint

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,82,282 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours

India reported 86,498 new COVID-19 cases and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India reported 86,498 new COVID-19 cases and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 68 days.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last 68 days.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,89,09,975.

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,82,282 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 2,73,41,462. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in the country stands at 13,03,702.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the country to 3,51,309.

As many as 36,82,07,596 samples have been tested in the country up to June 8 including 18,73,485 samples tested on Monday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

More than 23.61 crore (23,61,98,726) COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!