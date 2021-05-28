The fresh coronavirus infections reported across the country saw a decline in the last 24 hours with 1,86,364 people testing positive, said the Union health ministry on Friday morning.

This is the lowest number of new cases recorded in India in the last 44 days. The cumulative caseload now stands at 2,75,55,457.

The daily positivity rate has come down to 9% and has been lower than 10% for four straight days now. The weekly positivity rate stands at 10.42%.

The fatality count has also dipped in the last 24 hours as compared to yesterday with 3,660 people succumbing to the disease. The number stood at 3,847 on Thursday.

The cumulative death toll in the country has reached 3,18,895.

The total recoveries have surpassed fresh infections by a huge margin with 2,59,459 more people being discharged. The number of discharges now stands at 2,48,93,410 and the recovery rate has increased to 90.34%.

As a result, there are 23,43,152 active cases in the country currently, down by 76,755 as compared to the day before.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 33,90,39,861 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 20,70,508 samples were tested on Thursday. This marks a slight decline in the daily testing as the number stood at 21,57,857 on Wednesday.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 20,57,20,660 anti-Covid jabs. Out of these, 29,19,699 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours.

India will be able to give one crore vaccines a day in a few weeks with due preparation, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul has said.

"We'll have to prepare to give one crore doses in a day. It will be possible in few weeks, we will have to prepare. We made possible 43 lakh doses in a day. We should bring it up to 73 lakh in next three weeks. We should make a system to achieve it," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Containment measures

The central government has stated that India is witnessing a downswing in the second wave of Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference, Paul said the country continues to note stabilisation of the second wave in most parts, both by the number of cases and positivity rate.

Despite this, all states and union territories have been asked to extend the Covid-related guidelines till 30 June.

In a fresh directive, the home ministry, without any directions for lockdown, said the states should go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the virus.

The MHA had earlier asked for identification of districts where either the Covid positivity rate was more than 10% or the bed occupancy was over 60% in the last week.

