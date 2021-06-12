1 min read.Updated: 12 Jun 2021, 09:39 AM ISTLivemint
India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the country's active caseload today stands at 10,80,690
India's reported COVID-19 cases have continued to show a downward trend and remained below one lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day as the country recorded 84,332 new cases during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,93,59,155.