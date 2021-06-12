Daily covid increase in India lowest in 70 days, active cases at 10.80 lakh

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the country's active caseload today stands at 10,80,690

India's reported COVID-19 cases have continued to show a downward trend and remained below one lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day as the country recorded 84,332 new cases during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the country's active caseload today stands at 10,80,690 with a net decrease of 40,981 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day.

As many as 1,21,311 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,79,11,384 today.

With 4,002 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country mounted to 3,67,081.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 37,42,42,384 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far out of which 20,44,131 samples were tested yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 24,96,00,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

