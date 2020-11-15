After a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and other health authorities to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre.

Moreover, after the high profile meeting, which also included health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi's health minister Satyender Jain, among other important dignitaries, it was decided that the number of COVID tests conducted daily in Delhi will be increased to over 1 lakh, the chief minister added.

"Around 60,000 tests are being conducted daily. We have to increase it to over 1 lakh tests. ICMR has assured to help. All facilities of the Delhi government are functioning at its full capacity," he said.

"Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting," Kejriwal mentioned.

"The big problem now is related to ICU beds. We have seen that after October 20, coronavirus cases have begun to surge rapidly. Covid-19 beds are available. But ICU beds are exhausted quickly. The Central government has given assurance that 500 ICU beds will be made available at DRDO centre and 250 more beds in the coming time. We are also increasing ICU beds at Delhi government facilities," he said.

Centre will also help the Delhi government in getting BiPAP machines to increase the number of ICU beds at Delhi government facilities, Kejriwal added.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of Delhi's COVID-19 situation in the wake of recent spike in cases in the national capital, officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the central government attended the meeting chaired by Shah.

The home minister reviewed the situation arising due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and discussed ways to deal with it, a home ministry official said.

After the meeting, Amit Shah said that it has been decided that the number of RT-PCR tests to be doubled in Delhi.

"Mobile Testing Vans of ICMR and Health Ministry to be deployed at vulnerable spots. Few MCD hospitals to be converted into COVID dedicated hospitals for treatment of COVID patients with mild symptoms," he said.

Review of all previously established containment measures like marking of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantine and screening in Delhi, he said.

Additional doctors from CAPFs and paramedical staff to be airlifted to Delhi, in view of shortage of health care workers here.

Dedicated multi-department teams to visit all private hospitals in Delhi for inspection of availability of COVID19 medical infrastructure, admission of patients and availability of beds.

More oxygen cylinders, High Flow Nasal Cannula and other necessary equipments to be made available to Delhi Government by the Central Government.

On November 2, a meeting convened by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had attributed the third surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi to festivals and a greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

However, Kejriwal last week blamed pollution for the spike in the cases.

The meeting chaired by Bhalla had resolved that efforts would be made for testing, contact-tracing and treatment, especially in the critical zones.

It also emphasised that travel by metro should be carefully regulated, in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, after several days of recording sequential daily highs on the number of new Covid-19 cases, Delhi on Sunday reported 3,235 positives in the last 24 hours. The national capital had been recording over 7,000 new cases for the past few days.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 4,85,405 including 39,990 active cases, 4,37,801 recoveries and 7,614 deaths.

Today's numbers include 95 deaths, 3,235 more recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

These fresh cases were detected from 21,098 tests, including 9,227 RT-PCR ones, conducted the previous day. The cumulative positivity rate in the city was 8.91% per cent amid festivities and rising pollution, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

