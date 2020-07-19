Daily fuel price hike may push up freight charges by 20%, say truckers

He said that hike in fuel prices always has a cascading effect right from top to bottom and in the wake of a daily price hike, it is becoming increasingly difficult for operators to recover running costs. "Losses are mounting as diesel prices have rose sharply, which has already impacted the operating costs by about 20-25%," Singh said. The Last revision in diesel prices was carried out on July 17 when the prices were increased by 7 piase.