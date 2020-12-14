Daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights allowed with immediate effect: West Bengal

After imposing a selective schedule for Kolkata-Delhi flights owing to the surge in novel coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government on Monday announced that flight services between Kolkata and Delhi will be operational daily with immediate effect.

"Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect," a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said.

The state government had in July imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Later, the restrictions were relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,057 on Sunday with 47 more people succumbing to the viral disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

At least 2,580 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, taking the tally to 5,21,795, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal went up to 93.94 per cent with 2,994 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate stood at 8.12 per cent. The state currently has 22,573 active cases.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via