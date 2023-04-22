Daily limit on pilgrims lifted for Chardham Yatra on CM Dhami's instructions

Daily limit on pilgrims lifted for Chardham Yatra on CM Dhami's instructions1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
- The letter mentioned that the process of online and offline registration will remain the same as it helps keep track of devotes.
The daily limit on the number of pilgrims allowed to undertake the Chardham Yatra has been lifted, as per an official communication from the Additional Chief Secretary on Friday.
This directive was issued in compliance with the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, as reported by ANI.
Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedarnath left for the Himalayas on Friday after its winter stay in Ukhimath. Thousands of devotees have reached Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath on this occasion.
The procession of Baba's Doli arrived at the Gupta Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday, where it will spend the first night. Additionally, the Doli will remain in Guptkashi before proceeding to Kedarnath on April 24th.
The Char Dham Yatra is scheduled to commence on April 22, which coincides with the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25th, whereas the Gangotri Dham will open on April 22nd.
Ahead of the pilgrimage, the Secretary of the Uttarakhand health department, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, released a health advisory for the pilgrims on Wednesday.
On Thursday Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the mock exercise programme organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the Char Dham Yatra-2023, saying that the state government has made all preparations in this regard.
"On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also did a virtual observation of the mock exercise being done for disaster management on the Char Dham Yatra routes," an official statement read.
