Daily new cases of Covid-19 remain below 50,000: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry today said that the number of daily cases of Covid-19 in India have remained below 50,000 for more than 10 days now. The Health Ministry shared a graph that showed the number of cases from 21 November to 1 December. The Health Ministry also said that the number of tests have also gone up to more than a million daily.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,62,809 with 31,118 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,621 after 482 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases of COVID-19 in India remained below the five-lakh mark with its share in the total coronavirus infection reported so far further shrinking to 4.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

New infections due to coronavirus started to decline steadily since the first week of October.

In the month of November, more than 10.55 lakh tests were conducted daily, while on an average 43,152 new cases and 47,159 recoveries were recorded each day, Bhushan said at a press briefing on actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19.

According to the govt, India still figures among the countries having the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population.